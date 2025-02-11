Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 11, 2025 : SMCI, TSLL, NVDA, FLNC, THRD, BBAI, SCHW, SHOP, SQQQ, ACHR, SLQT, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -112.28 to 21,644.45. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 62,105,394 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -1.78 at $40.87, with 6,574,511 shares traded.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.32 at $19.55, with 4,716,698 shares traded. This represents a 295.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.1 at $132.47, with 4,339,419 shares traded.



Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) is -5.51 at $7.56, with 2,814,970 shares traded.



Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (THRD) is -1.49 at $3.16, with 2,662,009 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for THRD is 11.189445; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.35 at $8.37, with 2,503,770 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is +0.51 at $81.68, with 2,467,427 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.96.



Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is -3.2588 at $116.64, with 2,036,437 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.48 at $28.39, with 1,930,808 shares traded. This represents a 4.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is -0.2 at $10.00, with 1,249,225 shares traded.



SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) is +1.31 at $5.69, with 933,876 shares traded.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.9 at $108.42, with 930,765 shares traded.

