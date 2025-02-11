News & Insights

Pre-Market
SMCI

Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 11, 2025 : SMCI, TSLL, NVDA, FLNC, THRD, BBAI, SCHW, SHOP, SQQQ, ACHR, SLQT, BABA

February 11, 2025 — 08:29 am EST

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -112.28 to 21,644.45. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 62,105,394 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -1.78 at $40.87, with 6,574,511 shares traded.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.32 at $19.55, with 4,716,698 shares traded. This represents a 295.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.1 at $132.47, with 4,339,419 shares traded.

Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC) is -5.51 at $7.56, with 2,814,970 shares traded.

Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (THRD) is -1.49 at $3.16, with 2,662,009 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for THRD is 11.189445; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.35 at $8.37, with 2,503,770 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is +0.51 at $81.68, with 2,467,427 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.96.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is -3.2588 at $116.64, with 2,036,437 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.48 at $28.39, with 1,930,808 shares traded. This represents a 4.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is -0.2 at $10.00, with 1,249,225 shares traded.

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) is +1.31 at $5.69, with 933,876 shares traded.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.9 at $108.42, with 930,765 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SMCI
TSLL
NVDA
FLNC
THRD
BBAI
SCHW
SHOP
SQQQ
ACHR
SLQT
BAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.