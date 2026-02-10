Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 10, 2026 : CCO, TQQQ, OSCR, MSTX, ETHA, NVDA, IBIT, TSLL, SNAP, EVMN, HIMS, FLUT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -.97 to 25,267.17. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 278,620,486 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) is +0.19 at $2.38, with 5,264,710 shares traded. CCO's current last sale is 116.1% of the target price of $2.05.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.02 at $51.72, with 3,577,577 shares traded. This represents a 195.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is +1.08 at $13.74, with 2,959,358 shares traded. OSCR's current last sale is 80.82% of the target price of $17.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is -0.21 at $2.46, with 2,705,910 shares traded. This represents a 56.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is -0.82 at $15.21, with 2,519,028 shares traded. This represents a 38.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.96 at $191.00, with 2,219,990 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -1.14 at $38.97, with 2,176,849 shares traded. This represents a 10.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.19 at $16.16, with 2,117,204 shares traded. This represents a 156.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.13 at $5.32, with 1,749,372 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.05. SNAP's current last sale is 66.5% of the target price of $8.



Evommune, Inc. (EVMN) is +11.76 at $28.75, with 1,512,497 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EVMN is in the "buy range".



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -0.77 at $18.56, with 950,723 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT) is -0.05 at $154.46, with 909,574 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FLUT is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.