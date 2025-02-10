Pre-Market Most Active for Feb 10, 2025 : PNBK, BBAI, NVDA, TSLL, SMCI, F, PFE, EQNR, TQQQ, CDT, NIO, QBTS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 163.83 to 21,655.14. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 137,082,244 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) is +1.03 at $2.48, with 38,505,802 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PNBK is 7.193948; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.85 at $9.44, with 10,739,620 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.25 at $130.09, with 6,537,168 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.34 at $20.79, with 5,857,980 shares traded.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +1.77 at $38.05, with 3,383,569 shares traded.SMCI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 2/11/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.54 per share, which represents a 51 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.0199 at $9.26, with 3,215,077 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.08 at $25.82, with 3,198,434 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 84.66% of the target price of $30.5.



Equinor ASA (EQNR) is +0.79 at $24.34, with 2,511,051 shares traded. EQNR's current last sale is 83.93% of the target price of $29.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.96 at $84.69, with 2,318,144 shares traded.



Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CDT) is +0.2 at $3.05, with 2,300,789 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.09 at $4.33, with 1,882,060 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 88.37% of the target price of $4.9.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is unchanged at $5.81, with 1,622,170 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.