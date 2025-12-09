Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 9, 2025 : VOR, NVDA, TSLL, COMP, TQQQ, NVD, INTC, BBD, NCLH, AMCR, NIO, AS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -35.31 to 25,592.64. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 109,978,386 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR) is +2.14 at $10.50, with 15,869,893 shares traded. VOR's current last sale is 24.14% of the target price of $43.5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.35 at $186.90, with 6,499,077 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.42. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.29 at $18.94, with 4,805,768 shares traded. This represents a 201.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Compass, Inc. (COMP) is -0.025 at $10.40, with 2,765,200 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COMP is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.13 at $55.67, with 2,160,292 shares traded. This represents a 218.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is -0.12 at $8.10, with 1,945,121 shares traded. This represents a 24.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.23 at $40.53, with 1,595,166 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 111.04% of the target price of $36.5.



Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is -0.07 at $3.27, with 1,097,339 shares traded. BBD's current last sale is 96.18% of the target price of $3.4.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -0.3 at $18.81, with 802,289 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NCLH is in the "buy range".



Amcor plc (AMCR) is unchanged at $8.25, with 544,279 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMCR is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $5.05, with 510,920 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 78.91% of the target price of $6.4.



Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) is +0.3802 at $37.57, with 468,826 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AS is in the "buy range".

