Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 6, 2024 : SOUN, NVDA, AMC, TSLL, BBAI, WMT, TSLA, UBER, SLB, QBTS, PLTR, TSLZ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 49.26 to 21,474.48. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 98,208,606 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +0.3201 at $13.65, with 13,802,086 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.66 at $144.40, with 9,735,765 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.4301 at $4.77, with 4,642,048 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 119.25% of the target price of $4.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +1.03 at $25.42, with 4,378,649 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.19 at $3.05, with 3,785,722 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBAI is in the "buy range".



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.06 at $95.36, with 2,798,894 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +7.91 at $377.40, with 2,239,071 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.6 at $65.83, with 2,185,826 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) is -0.04 at $41.98, with 2,040,176 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.24 at $4.01, with 1,785,642 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.43 at $73.30, with 1,708,851 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLZ) is -0.14 at $3.25, with 1,391,541 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.