Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 5, 2024 : TARA, SMST, NNOX, IBIT, TSLL, SLXN, QS, F, AS, S, COP, AU

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -2.54 to 21,489.82. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 364,779,133 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) is +2.35 at $5.89, with 19,756,829 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for TARA is 15.021404; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short MSTR ETF (SMST) is -0.9998 at $4.43, with 4,339,005 shares traded. This represents a 27.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NNOX) is +1.04 at $7.32, with 4,114,951 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NNOX is in the "strong buy range".



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +2.46 at $58.88, with 3,561,401 shares traded. This represents a 167.39% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.26 at $23.16, with 3,552,729 shares traded. This represents a 368.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN) is -0.0174 at $2.79, with 3,228,680 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLXN is in the "strong buy range".



QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is +0.7 at $5.60, with 1,849,722 shares traded. QS's current last sale is 108.74% of the target price of $5.15.



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.12 at $10.62, with 1,213,638 shares traded. F's current last sale is 96.55% of the target price of $11.



Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) is -1.64 at $23.95, with 1,072,997 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AS is in the "buy range".



SentinelOne, Inc. (S) is -4.16 at $24.52, with 980,715 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for S is in the "buy range".



ConocoPhillips (COP) is +0.74 at $104.25, with 816,205 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COP is in the "buy range".



AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) is -0.28 at $25.57, with 775,458 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AU is in the "buy range".

