Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 4, 2024 : PSQH, GOOGL, LUNR, NVDA, SMCI, NKE, FL, TSLL, PLTR, PFE, BBAI, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 147.78 to 21,377.1. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 326,323,511 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



PSQ Holdings, Inc. (PSQH) is -2.36 at $5.27, with 6,359,992 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.66 at $172.00, with 3,581,796 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is -2.5 at $11.65, with 3,360,554 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LUNR is in the "strong buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.67 at $141.93, with 3,004,990 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.79. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is +0.39 at $40.60, with 2,631,820 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 98.42% of the target price of $41.25.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -1.84 at $77.02, with 2,196,332 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 91.69% of the target price of $84.



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) is -4.12 at $20.05, with 2,041,317 shares traded. FL's current last sale is 74.26% of the target price of $27.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.29 at $22.40, with 1,979,253 shares traded. This represents a 353.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.7 at $71.66, with 1,918,456 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.07. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.1264 at $25.43, with 1,699,056 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 79.48% of the target price of $32.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.01 at $2.84, with 1,335,770 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBAI is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0701 at $4.71, with 1,285,763 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 78.5% of the target price of $6.

