Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 31, 2025 : TSLL, TQQQ, NVDA, VNDA, NIO, INTC, MSTX, NKE, XPEV, SMR, BBAI, ORC

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 10.97 to 25,473.53. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 46,748,616 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.15 at $19.68, with 2,758,196 shares traded. This represents a 212.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.16 at $53.94, with 1,903,430 shares traded.TQQQ has a $0.00000000cash dividend with an Ex/Eff Date of12/31/2025



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.2301 at $188.77, with 1,840,559 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) is +1.34 at $8.37, with 1,381,701 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VNDA is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.16 at $5.34, with 839,185 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 83.44% of the target price of $6.4.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.44 at $37.74, with 783,344 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 98.03% of the target price of $38.5.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is +0.07 at $4.10, with 687,457 shares traded. This represents a 3.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +1.8436 at $63.03, with 548,810 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Nov 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.74. NKE's current last sale is 83.88% of the target price of $75.15.



XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is -0.9 at $20.38, with 305,421 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XPEV is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.0502 at $14.26, with 229,254 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 44.56% of the target price of $32.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.03 at $5.47, with 217,245 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 78.14% of the target price of $7.



Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) is +0.07 at $7.23, with 206,873 shares traded. ORC's current last sale is 96.4% of the target price of $7.5.

