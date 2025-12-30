Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 30, 2025 : TSLL, NIO, INTC, TQQQ, TSLA, NVDA, IONQ, TSLQ, DAY, JPM, SMR, BBD

Pre-Market
December 30, 2025 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -15.98 to 25,509.58. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 190,648,023 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.32 at $20.31, with 4,176,117 shares traded. This represents a 222.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.2099 at $5.55, with 2,689,109 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 86.72% of the target price of $6.4.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.22 at $36.90, with 2,181,735 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 95.84% of the target price of $38.5.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.0284 at $54.46, with 1,505,538 shares traded. This represents a 211.21% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +3.61 at $463.25, with 1,117,535 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 109.64% of the target price of $422.5.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.31 at $188.53, with 1,086,882 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +1.6196 at $46.87, with 913,816 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (TSLQ) is -0.26 at $17.13, with 910,628 shares traded. This represents a 15.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Dayforce, Inc (DAY) is unchanged at $69.22, with 745,780 shares traded. DAY's current last sale is 98.89% of the target price of $70.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) is +1 at $324.75, with 628,851 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $4.97. JPM's current last sale is 96.65% of the target price of $336.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.2408 at $14.72, with 558,907 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 46% of the target price of $32.

Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is +0.09 at $3.41, with 449,506 shares traded. BBD's current last sale is 100.29% of the target price of $3.4.

