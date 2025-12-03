Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 3, 2025 : TSLL, NIO, M, QBTS, BBAI, AEO, NOK

December 03, 2025 — 08:27 am EST

Written by NASDAQ.com

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 70.33 to 25,626.19. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 73,456,118 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.51 at $18.92, with 4,503,527 shares traded. This represents a 200.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is unchanged at $5.03, with 1,291,690 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 78.59% of the target price of $6.4.

Macy's Inc (M) is -1.61 at $21.10, with 1,270,627 shares traded. M's current last sale is 120.57% of the target price of $17.5.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +1.03 at $23.53, with 1,179,238 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.06. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.09 at $5.88, with 603,445 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 84% of the target price of $7.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) is +2.76 at $23.59, with 567,448 shares traded. AEO's current last sale is 138.76% of the target price of $17.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.0199 at $6.21, with 559,255 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 94.52% of the target price of $6.57.

