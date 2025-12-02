Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 2, 2025 : INTC, EB, TSLL, TQQQ, NVDA, IREN, IBIT, SMFG, NIO, T, INVH, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 119 to 25,461.85. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 97,034,402 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.54 at $40.55, with 7,377,920 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 111.1% of the target price of $36.5.



Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) is +1.96 at $4.44, with 3,577,477 shares traded. EB's current last sale is 155.79% of the target price of $2.85.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1504 at $18.64, with 3,506,054 shares traded. This represents a 196.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.6199 at $54.67, with 3,175,060 shares traded. This represents a 212.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.44 at $181.36, with 2,655,770 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.42. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



IREN Limited (IREN) is -1.96 at $46.53, with 2,073,648 shares traded. IREN's current last sale is 58.16% of the target price of $80.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +1.1 at $49.60, with 1,963,187 shares traded. This represents a 15.4% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) is +0.49 at $18.89, with 1,430,657 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0013 at $5.18, with 1,258,632 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 80.92% of the target price of $6.4.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.05 at $25.74, with 1,207,099 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) is +0.02 at $27.81, with 631,275 shares traded. INVH's current last sale is 81.79% of the target price of $34.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.03 at $25.30, with 629,082 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 87.24% of the target price of $29.

