NVDA

Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 2, 2024 : NVDA, TSLL, PFE, ACHR, IBIT, JOBY, SMST, TSLA, QBTS, SOUN, T, STLA

December 02, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

December 02, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 41.71 to 20,972.08. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 71,752,711 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.43 at $137.82, with 7,332,880 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.88 at $22.24, with 4,917,429 shares traded.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.04 at $26.25, with 3,100,248 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 82.03% of the target price of $32.

Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is +0.32 at $9.89, with 2,601,947 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -0.69 at $54.52, with 2,477,612 shares traded.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.5 at $9.45, with 2,312,468 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Defiance Daily Target 2x Short MSTR ETF (SMST) is -0.0798 at $6.03, with 2,283,923 shares traded.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is +6.97 at $352.13, with 2,256,391 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 140.85% of the target price of $250.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is +0.19 at $3.21, with 2,205,391 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QBTS is in the "buy range".

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is -0.0202 at $9.29, with 1,766,813 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOUN is in the "buy range".

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $23.15, with 1,573,296 shares traded. T's current last sale is 96.46% of the target price of $24.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is -0.86 at $12.34, with 1,554,962 shares traded. STLA's current last sale is 66.99% of the target price of $18.42.

