Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 19, 2025 : FOLD, TQQQ, TSLL, NKE, IBIT, MSTX, NVDA, ORCL, INVH, SMR, VICI, BBAI

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 80.38 to 25,099.75. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 89,657,766 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is +3.26 at $14.15, with 18,011,236 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FOLD is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.41 at $51.92, with 3,710,957 shares traded. This represents a 196.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.4 at $22.74, with 3,404,001 shares traded. This represents a 261.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -7.68 at $57.95, with 2,948,946 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 68.18% of the target price of $85.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +1.87 at $49.83, with 2,821,286 shares traded. This represents a 15.94% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is +0.28 at $4.52, with 2,110,167 shares traded. This represents a 7.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.81 at $175.95, with 2,026,187 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +8.81 at $188.84, with 1,218,972 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.35. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".



Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) is +0.09 at $27.50, with 708,028 shares traded. INVH's current last sale is 80.88% of the target price of $34.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.18 at $15.97, with 578,826 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 46.97% of the target price of $34.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is -0.029 at $28.07, with 503,319 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.0698 at $5.70, with 397,784 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 81.43% of the target price of $7.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.