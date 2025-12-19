Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 19, 2025 : FOLD, AZI, NKE, TQQQ, TSLL, IBIT, NVDA, ALIT, CCL, ORCL, SMR, CUK

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 167.18 to 25,513.36. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 192,373,950 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) is +3.3 at $14.19, with 66,509,355 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (AZI) is +0.68 at $2.20, with 21,555,063 shares traded.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -6.46 at $59.17, with 5,896,175 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 70.02% of the target price of $84.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.7 at $52.21, with 5,681,567 shares traded. This represents a 198.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.44 at $22.78, with 4,637,428 shares traded. This represents a 262.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is +1.96 at $49.92, with 3,920,524 shares traded. This represents a 16.15% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.41 at $176.55, with 3,545,710 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 8 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Alight, Inc. (ALIT) is -0.01 at $2.03, with 3,257,245 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALIT is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is +0.23 at $28.57, with 3,147,646 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CCL is in the "buy range".



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +8.61 at $188.64, with 1,865,666 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.35. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.17 at $15.96, with 847,989 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 46.94% of the target price of $34.



Carnival Corporation (CUK) is +1.32 at $27.64, with 773,595 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.