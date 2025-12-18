Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 18, 2025 : SOC, SMR, RELX, ORCL, NIO, BBAI

Pre-Market
December 18, 2025 — 08:18 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 345.53 to 24,993.14. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 76,801,299 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Sable Offshore Corp. (SOC) is +2.395 at $7.68, with 3,442,410 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SOC is in the "buy range".

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.12 at $15.85, with 547,527 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 46.62% of the target price of $34.

RELX PLC (RELX) is +0.12 at $40.68, with 516,921 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RELX is in the "buy range".

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is +1.42 at $179.88, with 477,655 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.35. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.06 at $4.92, with 477,635 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 76.88% of the target price of $6.4.

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.1499 at $5.59, with 476,844 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 79.86% of the target price of $7.

