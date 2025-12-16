Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 16, 2025 : AZI, TSLL, TQQQ, RZLV, RILY, NVDA, PFE, SMR, IONQ, CRCL, CPAC, BP

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -16.53 to 25,050.73. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 96,459,226 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (AZI) is +0.49 at $2.03, with 20,609,613 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.22 at $21.49, with 5,519,509 shares traded. This represents a 241.65% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.22 at $51.80, with 3,839,295 shares traded. This represents a 196% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) is +0.3903 at $2.71, with 3,312,975 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RZLV is in the "buy range".



B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) is +1.08 at $4.80, with 3,046,594 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for RILY is 8.111037; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.8592 at $177.15, with 2,291,034 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.44. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.04 at $26.47, with 1,077,588 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 94.54% of the target price of $28.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.17 at $17.24, with 676,297 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 50.71% of the target price of $34.



IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is +0.7285 at $46.80, with 623,965 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is +2.64 at $78.10, with 533,768 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 61.02% of the target price of $128.



Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) is +1.7 at $8.69, with 531,118 shares traded. CPAC's current last sale is 125.04% of the target price of $6.95.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is -0.64 at $34.61, with 483,993 shares traded. BP's current last sale is 87.62% of the target price of $39.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.