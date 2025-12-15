Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 15, 2025 : HPE, QXO, VICI, SMR, CRBG, CRM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 129.58 to 25,326.31. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 132,686,335 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +0.06 at $23.93, with 1,312,253 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.43. HPE's current last sale is 88.63% of the target price of $27.



QXO, Inc. (QXO) is +0.1189 at $21.50, with 1,071,375 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QXO is in the "buy range".



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is +0.19 at $28.85, with 766,406 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is +0.3497 at $18.69, with 725,050 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 54.97% of the target price of $34.



Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) is +0.6 at $32.14, with 648,981 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRBG is in the "buy range".



Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is -1.271 at $260.96, with 525,246 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.17. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRM is in the "buy range".

