Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 11, 2025 : NXDR, ORCL, NVO, PL, UL, NOK

December 11, 2025 — 08:27 am EST

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -155.92 to 25,620.52. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 88,201,771 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NXDR) is +0.59 at $3.12, with 6,172,356 shares traded. NXDR's current last sale is 141.82% of the target price of $2.2.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -28.96 at $194.05, with 3,145,158 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +1.19 at $50.24, with 896,196 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 94.17% of the target price of $53.35.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) is +2.55 at $15.49, with 894,925 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PL is in the "buy range".

Unilever PLC (UL) is +0.64 at $64.50, with 841,570 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UL is in the "buy range".

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.11 at $6.33, with 810,196 shares traded. NOK's current last sale is 96.35% of the target price of $6.57.

