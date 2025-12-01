Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 1, 2025 : TSLL, NVDA, IBIT, TQQQ, BITF, ETHA, NIO, CRCL, BBAI, JHX, JOBY, SMR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -213.88 to 25,221.01. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 109,979,203 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.54 at $17.98, with 6,875,025 shares traded. This represents a 185.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -2.5473 at $174.45, with 5,254,121 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jan 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.42. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) is -2.74 at $48.81, with 4,329,609 shares traded. This represents a 13.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -1.44 at $53.10, with 4,003,601 shares traded. This represents a 203.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is -0.32 at $3.16, with 2,989,536 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BITF is in the "buy range".



iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is -1.5903 at $21.36, with 2,953,255 shares traded. This represents a 94.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.21 at $5.29, with 2,944,759 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 80.76% of the target price of $6.55.



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is -2.2299 at $77.70, with 1,087,564 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 58.86% of the target price of $132.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.21 at $6.13, with 785,358 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 87.57% of the target price of $7.



James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX) is -0.16 at $19.62, with 708,809 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.23. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JHX is in the "buy range".



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is -0.69 at $13.74, with 648,968 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 119.48% of the target price of $11.5.



NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is -0.54 at $19.46, with 574,402 shares traded. SMR's current last sale is 51.89% of the target price of $37.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.