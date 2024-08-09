Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 9, 2024 : NVDA, SQQQ, TQQQ, NVD, TSLL, AMZN, BMY, PLTR, PFE, GOLF, TSM, RDDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -82.19 to 18,331.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 78,068,366 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.57 at $105.54, with 9,301,329 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.11 at $9.95, with 8,225,991 shares traded. This represents a 39.36% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.59 at $57.47, with 3,677,054 shares traded. This represents a 88.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is +0.0009 at $2.58, with 2,790,854 shares traded. This represents a 48.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.08 at $8.47, with 2,692,774 shares traded. This represents a 71.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.2025 at $165.60, with 2,237,842 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.15. AMZN's current last sale is 73.6% of the target price of $225.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.2 at $47.05, with 1,858,134 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 94.1% of the target price of $50.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.13 at $29.15, with 1,719,751 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. PLTR's current last sale is 121.46% of the target price of $24.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.07 at $28.83, with 1,518,062 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. PFE's current last sale is 90.09% of the target price of $32.



Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) is -4.0974 at $64.19, with 1,110,000 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.3. GOLF's current last sale is 89.78% of the target price of $71.5.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +3.33 at $167.88, with 1,016,090 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.72. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) is -1.06 at $53.88, with 984,952 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.22. RDDT's current last sale is 76.97% of the target price of $70.

