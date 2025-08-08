Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 8, 2025 : SOUN, TSLL, TEM, FUBO, TTD, AMDL, NVO, BBAI, SQQQ, UAA, VZ, PINS

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 51.1 to 23,440.63. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 93,156,650 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is +2.8499 at $13.57, with 15,569,581 shares traded. SOUN's current last sale is 135.7% of the target price of $10.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.05 at $11.56, with 5,357,309 shares traded. This represents a 83.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tempus AI, Inc. (TEM) is +4.89 at $63.63, with 4,025,709 shares traded. TEM's current last sale is 90.9% of the target price of $70.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +0.0212 at $3.72, with 3,684,372 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) is -28.69 at $59.64, with 3,047,534 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TTD is in the "buy range".



GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is +0.3 at $12.46, with 2,826,954 shares traded. This represents a 349.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +1.95 at $50.71, with 1,905,837 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 83.82% of the target price of $60.5.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.24 at $6.85, with 1,856,446 shares traded.BBAI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/11/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.06 per share, which represents a -4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.055 at $17.90, with 1,809,937 shares traded. This represents a 2.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) is -1.04 at $5.60, with 1,403,091 shares traded. UAA's current last sale is 82.96% of the target price of $6.75.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is unchanged at $42.95, with 1,293,391 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.29. VZ's current last sale is 89.48% of the target price of $48.



Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is -4.92 at $34.25, with 970,343 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.11. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PINS is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.