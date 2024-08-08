Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 8, 2024 : SQQQ, NVDA, LUMN, TQQQ, TSLL, NVD, INTC, UBER, PLTR, MPW, KO, VRT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 206.59 to 18,073.96. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 158,752,346 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is unchanged at $10.83, with 6,868,770 shares traded. This represents a 51.68% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.01 at $97.90, with 6,846,847 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is +0.21 at $6.84, with 2,982,394 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.07 at $53.26, with 2,943,353 shares traded. This represents a 74.79% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.08 at $7.87, with 2,212,882 shares traded. This represents a 59.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is +0.0503 at $3.01, with 2,059,711 shares traded. This represents a 73.01% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.01 at $18.98, with 1,942,096 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.2397 at $65.30, with 1,548,536 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.4379 at $26.76, with 1,357,352 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 116.34% of the target price of $23.



Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) is -0.3398 at $4.25, with 1,341,937 shares traded. MPW's current last sale is 85% of the target price of $5.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.09 at $68.37, with 1,329,705 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Vertiv Holdings, LLC (VRT) is +0.27 at $67.49, with 1,000,809 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.7. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VRT is in the "strong buy range".

