INTC

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 7, 2025 : INTC, NVO, TSLL, SQQQ, QBTS, PTON, NVDA, TQQQ, LLY, IONQ, BBAI, JOBY

August 07, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 174.24 to 23,489.28. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 125,948,258 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.68 at $19.73, with 16,626,524 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.12. INTC's current last sale is 89.68% of the target price of $22.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +3.53 at $48.91, with 10,956,075 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.01 at $11.47, with 8,160,980 shares traded. This represents a 82.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.39 at $17.74, with 5,926,955 shares traded. This represents a 1.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is -0.73 at $16.85, with 5,859,493 shares traded. QBTS's current last sale is 84.25% of the target price of $20.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is +0.6099 at $7.68, with 4,187,313 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PTON is 7.47337; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.41 at $181.83, with 3,622,309 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.99 at $90.83, with 3,215,210 shares traded. This represents a 159.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is -58.37 at $688.00, with 1,938,978 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $5.61. Smarter Analyst Reports: Lilly & Regor Therapeutics to Collaborate on Metabolic Disorder Therapies

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is -2.2229 at $39.01, with 1,475,186 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IONQ is in the "buy range".

BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.14 at $6.86, with 1,314,699 shares traded.BBAI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/11/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.06 per share, which represents a -4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is -0.8824 at $18.05, with 1,169,535 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 225.6% of the target price of $8.

