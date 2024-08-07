Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 7, 2024 : LUMN, SQQQ, NVDA, GTHX, TQQQ, AAPL, TSLL, BMY, DIS, SHOP, PLTR, TSM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 237.76 to 18,315.68. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 83,351,662 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is +2.0507 at $7.05, with 18,580,835 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.4 at $10.09, with 9,193,630 shares traded. This represents a 41.32% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.35 at $106.60, with 8,848,261 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) is +2.83 at $7.08, with 7,670,565 shares traded.GTHX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/8/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.17 per share, which represents a 14 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.11 at $57.07, with 3,996,119 shares traded. This represents a 87.3% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.58 at $207.81, with 3,165,402 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.0212 at $8.72, with 2,785,312 shares traded. This represents a 76.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.16 at $47.47, with 2,503,155 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 94.94% of the target price of $50.



Walt Disney Company (The) (DIS) is -0.72 at $89.25, with 1,508,423 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.12. Smarter Analyst Reports: Disney+ to Launch Ad-Supported Subscription Offering



Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is +9.95 at $64.17, with 1,499,123 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SHOP is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.3204 at $26.91, with 912,096 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 117% of the target price of $23.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +5.77 at $161.16, with 825,626 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.