Pre-Market
SNAP

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 6, 2025 : SNAP, AMDL, SQQQ, TSLL, AMD, SMCI, NVDA, NVO, UBER, C, OSCR, U

August 06, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 42.32 to 23,060.88. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 100,962,226 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -1.68 at $7.71, with 10,975,669 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 77.1% of the target price of $10.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is -1.42 at $11.12, with 6,141,912 shares traded. This represents a 301.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $18.81, with 4,628,879 shares traded. This represents a 7.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.06 at $10.64, with 4,354,444 shares traded. This represents a 69.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -9.73 at $164.58, with 3,900,774 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -9.9997 at $47.26, with 3,659,279 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 102.74% of the target price of $46.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.52 at $176.74, with 3,498,434 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -1.0801 at $46.14, with 2,931,706 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 76.26% of the target price of $60.5.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.7 at $90.09, with 2,820,569 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Uber Launches Holiday Hub; Street Says Buy

Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.33 at $91.85, with 2,329,039 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.86. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is -0.2101 at $13.61, with 2,126,518 shares traded. OSCR's current last sale is 123.73% of the target price of $11.

Unity Software Inc. (U) is -1.64 at $32.30, with 1,794,446 shares traded. U's current last sale is 121.89% of the target price of $26.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SNAP
AMDL
SQQQ
TSLL
AMD
SMCI
NVDA
NVO
UBER
C
OSCR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.