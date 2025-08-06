Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 6, 2025 : SNAP, AMDL, SQQQ, TSLL, AMD, SMCI, NVDA, NVO, UBER, C, OSCR, U

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 42.32 to 23,060.88. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 100,962,226 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -1.68 at $7.71, with 10,975,669 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 77.1% of the target price of $10.



GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is -1.42 at $11.12, with 6,141,912 shares traded. This represents a 301.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $18.81, with 4,628,879 shares traded. This represents a 7.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.06 at $10.64, with 4,354,444 shares traded. This represents a 69.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -9.73 at $164.58, with 3,900,774 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is -9.9997 at $47.26, with 3,659,279 shares traded. SMCI's current last sale is 102.74% of the target price of $46.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.52 at $176.74, with 3,498,434 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -1.0801 at $46.14, with 2,931,706 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 76.26% of the target price of $60.5.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.7 at $90.09, with 2,820,569 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Uber Launches Holiday Hub; Street Says Buy



Citigroup Inc. (C) is +0.33 at $91.85, with 2,329,039 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.86. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".



Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) is -0.2101 at $13.61, with 2,126,518 shares traded. OSCR's current last sale is 123.73% of the target price of $11.



Unity Software Inc. (U) is -1.64 at $32.30, with 1,794,446 shares traded. U's current last sale is 121.89% of the target price of $26.5.

