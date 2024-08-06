Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 6, 2024 : SQQQ, NVDA, LUMN, TQQQ, NVD, TSLL, AAPL, PLTR, UBER, JMIA, BMY, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 89.59 to 17,984.75. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 105,797,591 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.26 at $10.53, with 10,448,842 shares traded. This represents a 47.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +2.85 at $103.30, with 10,368,207 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is +1.24 at $3.83, with 5,947,740 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Lumen Technologies’ Newly Added Risk Factors



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.19 at $54.81, with 4,967,040 shares traded. This represents a 79.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is -0.1693 at $2.74, with 4,706,745 shares traded. This represents a 57.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1812 at $8.76, with 4,612,269 shares traded. This represents a 77.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -2.24 at $207.03, with 3,529,491 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.59. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +2.64 at $26.73, with 3,121,318 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 116.22% of the target price of $23.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +4.72 at $63.20, with 1,446,165 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Uber Launches Holiday Hub; Street Says Buy



Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) is -3.29 at $7.30, with 1,080,431 shares traded. JMIA's current last sale is 52.14% of the target price of $14.



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is +0.41 at $48.00, with 1,036,984 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 96% of the target price of $50.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.07 at $3.96, with 864,244 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 68.87% of the target price of $5.75.

