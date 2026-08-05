Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 5, 2026 : YXT, SPCX, MUU, SQQQ, CRCL, TSLL, TQQQ, NOK, UBER, FLUT, NVO, KO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 61.62 to 29,794.78. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 131,961,567 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



YXT.COM GROUP HOLDING LIMITED (YXT) is +6.27 at $8.87, with 17,996,424 shares traded.



Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) is -12.67 at $112.66, with 10,880,830 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPCX is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X ETF (MUU) is -0.68 at $26.89, with 4,382,266 shares traded. This represents a 2,918.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.22 at $37.04, with 4,173,568 shares traded. This represents a 3.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) is -0.31 at $62.94, with 3,659,230 shares traded. CRCL's current last sale is 62.94% of the target price of $100.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is -0.1311 at $7.94, with 3,485,708 shares traded. This represents a 18.58% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.475 at $75.30, with 3,476,246 shares traded. This represents a 101.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.01 at $9.93, with 3,212,976 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -2.35 at $69.64, with 2,048,452 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Uber Launches Holiday Hub; Street Says Buy



Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT) is -7.46 at $97.50, with 1,549,519 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FLUT is in the "buy range".



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +0.56 at $44.84, with 1,532,850 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 96.43% of the target price of $46.5.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.51 at $87.07, with 1,308,751 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2027. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.02. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.