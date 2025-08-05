Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 5, 2025 : OPEN, AIP, TSLL, PFE, RXRX, PLTR, SQQQ, HIMS, BBAI, NIO, FIG, JOBY

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 64.21 to 23,252.82. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 183,775,922 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.0191 at $2.48, with 7,136,575 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 260.96% of the target price of $0.95.



Arteris, Inc. (AIP) is +5.91 at $15.36, with 6,830,948 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AIP is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.05 at $10.78, with 6,216,840 shares traded. This represents a 71.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.55 at $24.08, with 5,727,195 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Pfizer’s Newly Added Risk Factors



Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) is +0.2188 at $6.02, with 5,335,349 shares traded. RXRX's current last sale is 92.6% of the target price of $6.5.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +11.5 at $172.16, with 4,550,278 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 156.51% of the target price of $110.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.16 at $18.29, with 4,395,020 shares traded. This represents a 4.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -6.75 at $56.60, with 2,760,296 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 131.63% of the target price of $43.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is +0.1299 at $7.22, with 1,432,830 shares traded.BBAI is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/11/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.06 per share, which represents a -4 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.07 at $4.67, with 1,417,182 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 115.31% of the target price of $4.05.



Figma, Inc. (FIG) is +2.75 at $91.35, with 1,413,734 shares traded. This represents a 8.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.4206 at $20.81, with 1,263,678 shares traded.JOBY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/6/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.19 per share, which represents a -18 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

