Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 5, 2024 : NVDA, SQQQ, TQQQ, IBIT, NVD, TSLL, NIO, PLTR, WFC, F, GME, T

August 05, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -1,017.26 to 17,423.58. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 220,529,987 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -14.8 at $92.47, with 34,845,685 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +1.74 at $11.63, with 32,853,593 shares traded. This represents a 62.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -10.26 at $48.48, with 11,531,100 shares traded. This represents a 59.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is -7.0499 at $28.56, with 10,821,656 shares traded. This represents a 29.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.

GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is +0.7388 at $3.31, with 10,498,613 shares traded. This represents a 90.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -1.85 at $7.52, with 8,757,122 shares traded. This represents a 52.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.4 at $3.65, with 4,206,741 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 63.48% of the target price of $5.75.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -3.56 at $21.18, with 3,353,948 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Thursday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Markets Opens

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -2.71 at $50.55, with 2,542,761 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.4. WFC's current last sale is 80.24% of the target price of $63.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.4506 at $9.58, with 2,486,573 shares traded. F's current last sale is 73.69% of the target price of $13.

GameStop Corporation (GME) is -3.22 at $17.85, with 1,745,411 shares traded. GME's current last sale is 162.27% of the target price of $11.

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.32 at $19.05, with 1,332,781 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

