Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 4, 2026 : NOK, VICI, PLTR, MUU, SQQQ, TQQQ, PLTD, AXTI, SNAP, ORCL, COHR, PFE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 317.62 to 29,094.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 146,425,324 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.5598 at $9.92, with 9,043,931 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is -0.06 at $26.48, with 5,248,739 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +19.55 at $145.20, with 5,188,320 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLTR is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X ETF (MUU) is +2.31 at $26.30, with 4,830,501 shares traded. This represents a 2,910.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.35 at $40.08, with 4,783,464 shares traded. This represents a 11.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.27 at $70.23, with 4,541,642 shares traded. This represents a 88.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X ETF (PLTD) is -1.25 at $6.83, with 3,993,052 shares traded. This represents a 16.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AXT Inc (AXTI) is -3.07 at $65.60, with 3,513,985 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AXTI is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.2102 at $5.25, with 2,799,002 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 75% of the target price of $7.



Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -2.3063 at $139.54, with 1,267,586 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".



Coherent Corp. (COHR) is +41.2665 at $329.41, with 1,081,110 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COHR is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.122 at $25.15, with 993,917 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Pfizer’s Newly Added Risk Factors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.