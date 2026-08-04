Pre-Market
NOK

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 4, 2026 : NOK, VICI, PLTR, MUU, SQQQ, TQQQ, PLTD, AXTI, SNAP, ORCL, COHR, PFE

August 04, 2026 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 317.62 to 29,094.42. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 146,425,324 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Nokia Corporation (NOK) is +0.5598 at $9.92, with 9,043,931 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is -0.06 at $26.48, with 5,248,739 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.62. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +19.55 at $145.20, with 5,188,320 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLTR is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X ETF (MUU) is +2.31 at $26.30, with 4,830,501 shares traded. This represents a 2,910.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -1.35 at $40.08, with 4,783,464 shares traded. This represents a 11.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +2.27 at $70.23, with 4,541,642 shares traded. This represents a 88.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X ETF (PLTD) is -1.25 at $6.83, with 3,993,052 shares traded. This represents a 16.35% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AXT Inc (AXTI) is -3.07 at $65.60, with 3,513,985 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AXTI is in the "buy range".

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.2102 at $5.25, with 2,799,002 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 75% of the target price of $7.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -2.3063 at $139.54, with 1,267,586 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ORCL is in the "buy range".

Coherent Corp. (COHR) is +41.2665 at $329.41, with 1,081,110 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for COHR is in the "buy range".

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.122 at $25.15, with 993,917 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Pfizer’s Newly Added Risk Factors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NOK
VICI
PLTR
MUU
SQQQ
TQQQ
PLTD
AXTI
SNAP
ORCL
COHR

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