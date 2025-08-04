Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 4, 2025 : OPEN, TSLL, COMM, SQQQ, REPL, NVDA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 184.33 to 22,947.64. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 131,013,524 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.39 at $2.49, with 18,222,294 shares traded.OPEN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.04 per share, which represents a -9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.42 at $10.74, with 15,065,452 shares traded. This represents a 70.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) is +6.211 at $14.00, with 12,664,181 shares traded.COMM is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/7/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.22 per share, which represents a 34 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.47 at $19.05, with 5,445,943 shares traded. This represents a 8.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL) is -2.72 at $4.88, with 5,358,471 shares traded. REPL's current last sale is 122% of the target price of $4.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.78 at $175.50, with 3,467,377 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

