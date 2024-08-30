News & Insights

Pre-Market
LUNR

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 30, 2024 : LUNR, NVDA, SQQQ, INTC, TSLL, TQQQ

August 30, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 171.94 to 19,497.39. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 128,857,882 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is +0.93 at $5.75, with 5,320,641 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LUNR is in the "strong buy range".

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.35 at $118.94, with 4,415,343 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2 at $8.27, with 2,444,084 shares traded. This represents a 15.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.01 at $21.14, with 2,168,360 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 84.56% of the target price of $25.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.28 at $9.24, with 1,262,306 shares traded. This represents a 87.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.68 at $68.03, with 1,177,693 shares traded. This represents a 123.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

LUNR
NVDA
SQQQ
INTC
TSLL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.