Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 30, 2024 : LUNR, NVDA, SQQQ, INTC, TSLL, TQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 171.94 to 19,497.39. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 128,857,882 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR) is +0.93 at $5.75, with 5,320,641 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LUNR is in the "strong buy range".



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.35 at $118.94, with 4,415,343 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.2 at $8.27, with 2,444,084 shares traded. This represents a 15.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.01 at $21.14, with 2,168,360 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 84.56% of the target price of $25.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.28 at $9.24, with 1,262,306 shares traded. This represents a 87.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.68 at $68.03, with 1,177,693 shares traded. This represents a 123.27% increase from its 52 Week Low.

