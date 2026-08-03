Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 3, 2026 : MUU, AMC, TQQQ, NOK, INTC, SQQQ, TSLL, SKDD, SNAP, GME, TE, SGOV

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 57.68 to 28,331.88. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 109,375,377 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X ETF (MUU) is -2.02 at $21.65, with 4,957,909 shares traded. This represents a 2,488.16% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.1897 at $3.01, with 4,522,144 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.01. AMC's current last sale is 120.39% of the target price of $2.5.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.3 at $64.92, with 3,629,222 shares traded. This represents a 73.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nokia Corporation (NOK) is -0.21 at $8.93, with 3,483,604 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NOK is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -2.36 at $87.84, with 3,345,824 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2026. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. INTC's current last sale is 76.38% of the target price of $115.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.23 at $43.50, with 2,951,007 shares traded. This represents a 21.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X ETF (TSLL) is +0.05 at $7.36, with 2,497,623 shares traded. This represents a 9.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Short SK Hynix Daily ETF (SKDD) is +1.08 at $15.89, with 2,413,380 shares traded. This represents a 41.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.044 at $4.73, with 2,115,359 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Snap Plunges 22% After-Hours on Disappointing Q3 Results



GameStop Corporation (GME) is -1.8 at $19.92, with 1,323,362 shares traded.



T1 Energy Inc. (TE) is +0.215 at $4.39, with 1,224,139 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TE is in the "buy range".



iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is +0.0218 at $100.43, with 1,222,498 shares traded. This represents a .15% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.