Pre-Market
OPEN

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 29, 2025 : OPEN, TSLL, NUKK, SQQQ, BABA, IREN, GOOGL, NIO, SNAP, OPAD, DELL, CAG

August 29, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -89.59 to 23,613.86. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 100,169,782 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.18 at $4.45, with 9,183,532 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 468.42% of the target price of $0.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.135 at $13.07, with 6,738,593 shares traded. This represents a 107.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Nukkleus Inc. (NUKK) is +1.36 at $5.05, with 4,711,865 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.3099 at $17.62, with 4,006,020 shares traded. This represents a 5.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +5.14 at $124.71, with 4,001,665 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report

IREN Limited (IREN) is +3.87 at $26.91, with 3,828,827 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IREN is in the "buy range".

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -2.04 at $209.60, with 3,609,334 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1 at $6.41, with 1,703,774 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/2/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.3 per share, which represents a -34 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.0203 at $7.08, with 1,313,445 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.1. SNAP's current last sale is 78.66% of the target price of $9.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) is -1.09 at $5.14, with 1,241,817 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is -8.95 at $125.10, with 649,351 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".

ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is +0.0799 at $18.87, with 589,713 shares traded. CAG's current last sale is 94.35% of the target price of $20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

OPEN
TSLL
NUKK
SQQQ
BABA
IREN
GOOGL
NIO
SNAP
OPAD
DELL
CA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.