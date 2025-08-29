Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 29, 2025 : OPEN, TSLL, NUKK, SQQQ, BABA, IREN, GOOGL, NIO, SNAP, OPAD, DELL, CAG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -89.59 to 23,613.86. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 100,169,782 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.18 at $4.45, with 9,183,532 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 468.42% of the target price of $0.95.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.135 at $13.07, with 6,738,593 shares traded. This represents a 107.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nukkleus Inc. (NUKK) is +1.36 at $5.05, with 4,711,865 shares traded.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.3099 at $17.62, with 4,006,020 shares traded. This represents a 5.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +5.14 at $124.71, with 4,001,665 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Alibaba to Reorganize E-commerce Businesses to Boost Growth — Report



IREN Limited (IREN) is +3.87 at $26.91, with 3,828,827 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IREN is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -2.04 at $209.60, with 3,609,334 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1 at $6.41, with 1,703,774 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/2/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.3 per share, which represents a -34 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.0203 at $7.08, with 1,313,445 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.1. SNAP's current last sale is 78.66% of the target price of $9.



Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) is -1.09 at $5.14, with 1,241,817 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is -8.95 at $125.10, with 649,351 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is +0.0799 at $18.87, with 589,713 shares traded. CAG's current last sale is 94.35% of the target price of $20.

