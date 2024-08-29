Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 29, 2024 : NVDA, SQQQ, NVDL, TQQQ, CMCSA, AZI, NIO, DG, PCG, F, PLTR, DELL

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 31.63 to 19,382.41. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 80,068,515 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -4.45 at $121.16, with 19,344,878 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.07 at $8.37, with 6,907,033 shares traded. This represents a 17.23% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is -4.67 at $60.49, with 4,028,129 shares traded. This represents a 406.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.48 at $67.18, with 3,536,638 shares traded. This represents a 120.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $39.93, with 2,859,483 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd. (AZI) is +0.76 at $3.38, with 2,791,943 shares traded.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.14 at $3.84, with 1,352,131 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/5/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.46 per share, which represents a -51 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Dollar General Corporation (DG) is -30.35 at $93.49, with 751,975 shares traded. DG's current last sale is 64.48% of the target price of $145.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is unchanged at $19.00, with 684,895 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PCG is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $11.05, with 626,437 shares traded. F's current last sale is 85% of the target price of $13.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.09 at $30.45, with 614,267 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.05. PLTR's current last sale is 117.12% of the target price of $26.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is -6.02 at $105.54, with 562,011 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for DELL is in the "buy range".

