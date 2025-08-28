Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 28, 2025 : NVDA, TSLL, AMCR, OPEN, SLB, NVD, SQQQ, GOOGL, HAL, SNAP, NIO, T

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 29.07 to 23,594.92. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 79,289,036 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -1.9299 at $179.67, with 8,120,978 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.11. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.1 at $13.40, with 5,382,844 shares traded. This represents a 113.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amcor plc (AMCR) is +0.03 at $8.54, with 4,960,548 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMCR is in the "buy range".



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.21 at $4.23, with 4,948,361 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 445.26% of the target price of $0.95.



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) is +0.08 at $36.06, with 3,953,484 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is +0.19 at $9.59, with 2,977,674 shares traded. This represents a 4.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.01 at $17.64, with 2,681,546 shares traded. This represents a 5.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.0489 at $207.53, with 2,461,178 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Halliburton Company (HAL) is unchanged at $22.30, with 2,272,369 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HAL is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.04 at $7.03, with 2,060,423 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.1. SNAP's current last sale is 78.11% of the target price of $9.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.19 at $6.53, with 1,706,953 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/2/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.3 per share, which represents a -34 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.0095 at $29.05, with 1,540,771 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

