Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 27, 2025 : OPEN, TSLL, NIO, KSS, NVDA, SQQQ, TIGR, ETHA, MCD, JNJ, NKE, BABA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -4.12 to 23,521.17. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 81,597,080 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.1601 at $4.86, with 11,001,560 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 511.59% of the target price of $0.95.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.09 at $13.76, with 6,316,754 shares traded. This represents a 118.76% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.1897 at $6.51, with 4,139,602 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/2/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.3 per share, which represents a -34 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Kohl's Corporation (KSS) is +2.81 at $15.85, with 3,974,917 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Kohl’s Jumps 7.8% on Q4 Beat and Positive Outlook



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.99 at $182.76, with 3,356,535 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. Smarter Analyst Reports: Intel Plans Mobileye Public Listing – Report



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.02 at $17.68, with 1,732,616 shares traded. This represents a 5.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is +0.08 at $12.90, with 1,662,902 shares traded. TIGR's current last sale is 116.22% of the target price of $11.1.



iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) is -0.04 at $34.78, with 1,543,078 shares traded. This represents a 216.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD) is +0.54 at $313.48, with 1,248,582 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.4. MCD's current last sale is 91.39% of the target price of $343.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is +0.01 at $176.50, with 1,092,707 shares traded. JNJ's current last sale is 100.57% of the target price of $175.5.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is +0.12 at $78.77, with 1,088,669 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 99.71% of the target price of $79.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -1.34 at $122.85, with 782,959 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/29/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.95 per share, which represents a 204 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

