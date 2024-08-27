Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 27, 2024 : TRIB, NVDA, SQQQ, NKE, JD, PDD, TSLL, APH, CAVA, HIMS, NIO, TUYA

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -50.43 to 19,466.01. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 48,523,681 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) is +1.1 at $3.13, with 13,933,007 shares traded.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.6706 at $125.79, with 5,955,218 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/28/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.6 per share, which represents a 25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.03 at $8.26, with 3,302,105 shares traded. This represents a 15.69% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -0.2 at $84.08, with 2,714,487 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 93.42% of the target price of $90.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +0.93 at $26.73, with 1,747,798 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is -1.0963 at $98.90, with 1,627,612 shares traded. PDD's current last sale is 46.43% of the target price of $213.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.02 at $9.58, with 1,496,098 shares traded. This represents a 93.93% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Amphenol Corporation (APH) is +0.19 at $66.85, with 1,045,386 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for APH is in the "buy range".



CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) is -11.05 at $114.75, with 632,924 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.1. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CAVA is in the "buy range".



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is -0.88 at $15.17, with 623,635 shares traded. HIMS's current last sale is 72.24% of the target price of $21.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.06 at $4.09, with 564,899 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 74.36% of the target price of $5.5.



Tuya Inc. (TUYA) is +0.31 at $2.08, with 559,141 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TUYA is in the "buy range".

