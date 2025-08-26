Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 26, 2025 : OPEN, OPAD, NIO, TSLL, SATS, SQQQ, AMDL, NVDA, YUMC, SNAP, PACK, NVO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -10.13 to 23,415.47. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 182,457,895 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.11 at $4.43, with 9,308,139 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 466.32% of the target price of $0.95.



Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) is +0.73 at $4.37, with 7,859,911 shares traded. OPAD's current last sale is 380% of the target price of $1.15.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.31 at $6.40, with 5,125,169 shares traded.NIO is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 9/2/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.3 per share, which represents a -34 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.13 at $13.15, with 5,047,630 shares traded. This represents a 109.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



EchoStar Corporation (SATS) is +22.36 at $52.24, with 4,399,867 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.3. SATS's current last sale is 186.57% of the target price of $28.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.06 at $17.98, with 3,132,675 shares traded. This represents a 7.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is +0.5788 at $11.33, with 2,234,028 shares traded. This represents a 308.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.9295 at $180.74, with 2,138,595 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.94. NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/27/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.94 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) is -1.03 at $46.00, with 885,027 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.77. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for YUMC is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.0101 at $6.99, with 801,997 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.1. SNAP's current last sale is 77.67% of the target price of $9.



Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK) is +1.27 at $6.10, with 794,681 shares traded. PACK's current last sale is 93.85% of the target price of $6.5.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is -1 at $55.34, with 787,318 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 93.01% of the target price of $59.5.

