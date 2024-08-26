News & Insights

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 26, 2024 : PDD, NVDA, SQQQ, NVDL, TSLL, TQQQ, XPEV, BABA, PLTR, NIO, F, ZIM

August 26, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

August 26, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -52.8 to 19,668.07. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 56,151,405 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is -24.04 at $115.83, with 6,962,418 shares traded. PDD's current last sale is 54.38% of the target price of $213.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.49 at $129.86, with 6,220,448 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/28/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.03 at $8.01, with 2,968,268 shares traded. This represents a 12.18% increase from its 52 Week Low.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is +0.6 at $69.80, with 1,963,952 shares traded. This represents a 484.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.02 at $10.23, with 1,903,467 shares traded. This represents a 107.09% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.11 at $70.42, with 1,398,040 shares traded. This represents a 131.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.2602 at $7.27, with 599,043 shares traded. XPEV's current last sale is 69.24% of the target price of $10.5.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -2.52 at $82.89, with 574,958 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.2601 at $31.52, with 431,236 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.05. PLTR's current last sale is 121.23% of the target price of $26.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.0097 at $4.07, with 297,204 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 74.01% of the target price of $5.5.

Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.04 at $11.23, with 226,120 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.45. F's current last sale is 86.38% of the target price of $13.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is +0.33 at $20.50, with 219,269 shares traded. ZIM's current last sale is 160.78% of the target price of $12.75.



