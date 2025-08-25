Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 25, 2025 : OPEN, NIO, TSLL, INTC, ETHA, PDD, SQQQ, RBLX, GLW, BABA, BBAI, NKE

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -82.5 to 23,415.62. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 149,566,087 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.261 at $5.27, with 42,688,741 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.41 at $6.75, with 10,928,464 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 158.82% of the target price of $4.25.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.13 at $12.67, with 10,482,087 shares traded. This represents a 101.43% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.45 at $25.25, with 6,034,285 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.12. INTC's current last sale is 114.77% of the target price of $22.



iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) is -1.62 at $34.97, with 5,786,874 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is +1.12 at $128.23, with 4,694,335 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.22 at $17.97, with 4,438,011 shares traded. This represents a 7.54% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is +1.58 at $119.10, with 1,119,046 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RBLX is in the "buy range".



Corning Incorporated (GLW) is -0.02 at $65.75, with 953,644 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.65. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GLW is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +4.16 at $127.10, with 787,456 shares traded.BABA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/29/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.95 per share, which represents a 204 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.05 at $5.45, with 780,870 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 90.83% of the target price of $6.



Nike, Inc. (NKE) is -0.31 at $78.07, with 544,390 shares traded. NKE's current last sale is 98.82% of the target price of $79.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.