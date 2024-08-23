Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 23, 2024 : NVDA, SQQQ, CSX, TSLL, TQQQ, MU, WFC, GLW, BABA, PLTR, NXE, NIO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 155.55 to 19,647.39. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,969,765 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.42 at $125.16, with 3,484,521 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/28/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.17 at $8.07, with 3,127,244 shares traded. This represents a 13.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.



CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $33.23, with 1,585,752 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1512 at $9.57, with 1,487,626 shares traded. This represents a 93.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.52 at $69.90, with 1,437,927 shares traded. This represents a 129.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -1.38 at $102.88, with 929,055 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.39 at $56.35, with 632,964 shares traded. WFC's current last sale is 88.74% of the target price of $63.5.



Corning Incorporated (GLW) is +0.23 at $41.50, with 521,235 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.64. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GLW is in the "buy range".



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.99 at $84.95, with 385,446 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.25 at $32.17, with 310,391 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.05. PLTR's current last sale is 123.73% of the target price of $26.



Nexgen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is +0.58 at $6.38, with 293,145 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NXE is in the "buy range".



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $4.02, with 217,594 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 73.09% of the target price of $5.5.

