News & Insights

Pre-Market
NVDA

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 23, 2024 : NVDA, SQQQ, CSX, TSLL, TQQQ, MU, WFC, GLW, BABA, PLTR, NXE, NIO

August 23, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 155.55 to 19,647.39. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 30,969,765 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.42 at $125.16, with 3,484,521 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/28/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.17 at $8.07, with 3,127,244 shares traded. This represents a 13.03% increase from its 52 Week Low.

CSX Corporation (CSX) is unchanged at $33.23, with 1,585,752 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSX is in the "buy range".

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.1512 at $9.57, with 1,487,626 shares traded. This represents a 93.75% increase from its 52 Week Low.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +1.52 at $69.90, with 1,437,927 shares traded. This represents a 129.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is -1.38 at $102.88, with 929,055 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.39 at $56.35, with 632,964 shares traded. WFC's current last sale is 88.74% of the target price of $63.5.

Corning Incorporated (GLW) is +0.23 at $41.50, with 521,235 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.64. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GLW is in the "buy range".

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is +1.99 at $84.95, with 385,446 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.04. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.25 at $32.17, with 310,391 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.05. PLTR's current last sale is 123.73% of the target price of $26.

Nexgen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is +0.58 at $6.38, with 293,145 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NXE is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.03 at $4.02, with 217,594 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 73.09% of the target price of $5.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Pre-Market
Nasdaq N
NASDAQ.com Contributor
More articles by this author ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
SQQQ
CSX
TSLL
TQQQ
MU
WFC
GLW
BABA
PLTR
NXE
NI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.