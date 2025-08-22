Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 22, 2025 : LIMN, LCID, INTC, SQQQ, TSLL, OPEN

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 22.63 to 23,165.21. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 260,128,110 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Liminatus Pharma, Inc. (LIMN) is +1.02 at $3.80, with 20,037,536 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) is -0.05 at $2.04, with 5,439,041 shares traded. LCID's current last sale is 92.73% of the target price of $2.2.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $23.50, with 4,857,672 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.12. INTC's current last sale is 106.82% of the target price of $22.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.13 at $18.46, with 4,514,144 shares traded. This represents a 10.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.07 at $11.48, with 4,177,087 shares traded. This represents a 82.51% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.04 at $3.64, with 3,917,142 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 383.16% of the target price of $0.95.

