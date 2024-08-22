Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 22, 2024 : NVDA, PTON, SQQQ, JD, TSLL, NEE, TQQQ, SCHW, VICI, SNOW, EL, VZ

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 72.53 to 19,897.37. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 68,427,933 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +1.4 at $129.90, with 6,242,788 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/28/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.59 per share, which represents a 25 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is +0.48 at $3.84, with 6,106,133 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PTON is 7.2062; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.06 at $7.80, with 3,054,371 shares traded. This represents a 9.24% increase from its 52 Week Low.



JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +0.09 at $27.11, with 1,799,939 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.17 at $10.78, with 1,722,158 shares traded. This represents a 118.22% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is +0.03 at $79.67, with 1,671,461 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.73 at $72.56, with 1,582,972 shares traded. This represents a 138.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) is -2.29 at $62.28, with 1,153,356 shares traded. SCHW's current last sale is 82.49% of the target price of $75.5.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is +0.13 at $32.40, with 1,096,424 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is -13.56 at $121.50, with 1,071,469 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNOW is in the "buy range".



Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (The) (EL) is +1.8901 at $93.40, with 889,523 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.69. EL's current last sale is 81.22% of the target price of $115.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.01 at $41.04, with 885,931 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.18. VZ's current last sale is 91.2% of the target price of $45.

