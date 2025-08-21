Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 21, 2025 : OPEN, TSLL, SQQQ, PLTZ, T, NVDA, NIO, PLTR, WMT, AMCR, COTY, AEG

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -79.21 to 23,170.36. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 80,396,653 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is unchanged at $3.22, with 6,492,944 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 338.95% of the target price of $0.95.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.14 at $11.54, with 4,414,499 shares traded. This represents a 83.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.22 at $18.55, with 4,231,347 shares traded. This represents a 11.01% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Defiance Daily Target 2x Short PLTR ETF (PLTZ) is +0.1098 at $10.25, with 4,023,035 shares traded. This represents a 44.77% increase from its 52 Week Low.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.04 at $29.24, with 3,967,805 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.54. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -0.74 at $174.66, with 3,621,897 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/27/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.94 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.2 at $5.27, with 3,337,261 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 124% of the target price of $4.25.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.97 at $155.04, with 2,902,179 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.11. PLTR's current last sale is 92.56% of the target price of $167.5.



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -3.11 at $99.46, with 2,148,774 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. Smarter Analyst Reports: Walmart Enters Premier Beauty Collaboration with Space NK



Amcor plc (AMCR) is -0.03 at $8.54, with 1,217,649 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMCR is in the "buy range".



Coty Inc. (COTY) is -0.93 at $3.93, with 1,122,497 shares traded. COTY's current last sale is 69.56% of the target price of $5.65.



Aegon Ltd. (AEG) is +0.5199 at $7.98, with 1,118,421 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AEG is in the "buy range".

