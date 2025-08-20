Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 20, 2025 : OPEN, RCKT, TSLL, SQQQ, PLTR, NVDA, TGT, NIO, BBAI, ZIM, JHX, ACHR

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -41.62 to 23,343.15. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 119,921,297 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.18 at $3.44, with 13,354,852 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 362.11% of the target price of $0.95.



Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RCKT) is +0.63 at $3.54, with 7,531,610 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.48. RCKT's current last sale is 44.25% of the target price of $8.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.075 at $12.00, with 5,990,791 shares traded. This represents a 90.7% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.14 at $18.14, with 4,061,812 shares traded. This represents a 8.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -4.56 at $153.19, with 3,830,246 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.11. PLTR's current last sale is 91.46% of the target price of $167.5.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.19 at $175.83, with 3,252,304 shares traded.NVDA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/27/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.94 per share, which represents a 65 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Target Corporation (TGT) is -11.04 at $94.32, with 2,705,513 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.09. Smarter Analyst Reports: Target Gains 10% on Outstanding Q4 Results & Positive Outlook



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $5.02, with 1,240,255 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 118.12% of the target price of $4.25.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.1 at $5.40, with 1,017,412 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 90% of the target price of $6.



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is -1.03 at $14.52, with 1,000,989 shares traded. ZIM's current last sale is 98.11% of the target price of $14.8.



James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX) is -7.78 at $20.65, with 773,441 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JHX is in the "buy range".



Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is -0.1101 at $9.18, with 734,404 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ACHR is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.