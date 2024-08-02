Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 2, 2024 : NVDA, SQQQ, INTC, MKDW, NVD, TQQQ, NEE, SNAP, NIO, PLTR, ABBV, TSM

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -486.45 to 18,403.94. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 95,657,848 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is -4.21 at $105.00, with 16,624,319 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.46 at $9.68, with 9,086,176 shares traded. This represents a 35.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -6.72 at $22.33, with 8,410,624 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



MKDWELL Tech Inc. (MKDW) is +2.03 at $4.11, with 6,651,236 shares traded.



GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (NVD) is +0.2 at $2.67, with 4,589,312 shares traded. This represents a 53.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -3.21 at $60.15, with 3,690,035 shares traded. This represents a 97.41% increase from its 52 Week Low.



NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) is -0.14 at $78.25, with 1,072,107 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NEE is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -2.37 at $10.44, with 1,017,453 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 65.25% of the target price of $16.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is -0.05 at $4.01, with 790,103 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 69.74% of the target price of $5.75.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.88 at $25.20, with 766,821 shares traded.PLTR is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/5/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a 1 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is +0.79 at $190.50, with 719,385 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.95. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -6.98 at $151.20, with 685,976 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

