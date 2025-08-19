Pre-Market
Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 19, 2025 : OPEN, INTC, IOVA, TGNA, TSLL, JNJ, SQQQ, WMT, NVO, NVDA, XPEV, NIO

August 19, 2025 — 08:29 am EDT

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -14.36 to 23,699.4. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 178,882,121 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.38 at $4.16, with 20,195,663 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 437.89% of the target price of $0.95.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +1.3801 at $25.04, with 8,460,558 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.12. INTC's current last sale is 113.82% of the target price of $22.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) is +0.34 at $2.84, with 8,341,565 shares traded. IOVA's current last sale is 37.87% of the target price of $7.5.

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) is +0.92 at $21.10, with 4,161,054 shares traded. TGNA's current last sale is 105.5% of the target price of $20.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.06 at $12.57, with 3,577,945 shares traded. This represents a 99.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is +0.24 at $176.49, with 2,188,268 shares traded. JNJ's current last sale is 100.85% of the target price of $175.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.04 at $17.33, with 2,096,197 shares traded. This represents a 3.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.2984 at $101.00, with 1,995,708 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.73. WMT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/21/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.73 per share, which represents a 67 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +0.7093 at $54.46, with 1,738,012 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 91.53% of the target price of $59.5.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.35 at $182.36, with 1,698,961 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is +0.51 at $20.41, with 1,610,378 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: XPeng Reveals Innovative Products with Future Prospects

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.07 at $4.94, with 1,309,773 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 116.24% of the target price of $4.25.

