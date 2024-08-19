News & Insights

NVDA

Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 19, 2024 : NVDA, SQQQ, TSLL, TJX, TQQQ, NVDL, PLTR, GOOGL, ZIM, KR, NIO, EBS

August 19, 2024 — 08:29 am EDT

Written by NASDAQ.com ->

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 32.2 to 19,540.72. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 74,352,462 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is +0.34 at $124.92, with 8,509,215 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVDA is in the "buy range".

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.03 at $8.20, with 3,122,454 shares traded. This represents a 14.85% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is +0.0789 at $10.05, with 3,068,936 shares traded. This represents a 103.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.

TJX Companies, Inc. (The) (TJX) is +0.55 at $112.00, with 2,097,659 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. TJX is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/21/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.92 per share, which represents a 85 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.35 at $68.99, with 1,714,189 shares traded. This represents a 126.42% increase from its 52 Week Low.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is +0.3783 at $65.13, with 1,602,089 shares traded. This represents a 445.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +0.71 at $32.79, with 1,419,440 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.05. , following a 52-week high recorded in prior regular session.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +2.1913 at $165.15, with 1,316,504 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is +3.49 at $22.55, with 1,183,953 shares traded. ZIM's current last sale is 178.97% of the target price of $12.6.

Kroger Company (The) (KR) is +0.16 at $53.35, with 1,063,278 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KR is in the "buy range".

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.09 at $4.04, with 711,724 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 73.45% of the target price of $5.5.

Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (EBS) is +0.6211 at $11.36, with 549,673 shares traded. EBS's current last sale is 142.01% of the target price of $8.

