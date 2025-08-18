Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 18, 2025 : OPEN, TSLL, IQ, ETHA, SQQQ, INTC, NVO, NIO, UNH, BBAI, BAC, SHCO

The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is down -39.27 to 23,672.8. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 176,050,320 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.12 at $3.29, with 8,955,016 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 346.32% of the target price of $0.95.



Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL) is -0.14 at $12.05, with 7,109,397 shares traded. This represents a 91.57% increase from its 52 Week Low.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.32 at $2.31, with 4,935,156 shares traded.IQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/20/2025, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.04 per share, which represents a 1 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) is -0.63 at $32.52, with 4,056,330 shares traded. This represents a 195.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.08 at $17.35, with 3,566,746 shares traded. This represents a 3.83% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.6 at $23.96, with 3,510,203 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.12. INTC's current last sale is 108.91% of the target price of $22.



Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) is +2.1548 at $53.98, with 2,826,636 shares traded. NVO's current last sale is 90.72% of the target price of $59.5.



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.0901 at $4.90, with 1,837,217 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 115.3% of the target price of $4.25.



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is +8.49 at $312.50, with 1,625,528 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UNH is in the "buy range".



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI) is -0.13 at $6.01, with 1,370,526 shares traded. BBAI's current last sale is 100.17% of the target price of $6.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.09 at $46.85, with 1,179,909 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2025. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.96. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) is +1.24 at $8.88, with 886,767 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SHCO is in the "strong buy range".

